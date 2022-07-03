Two vehicle crash occurs on Route 220 in Ulster

ULSTER TOWNSHIP — A two car motor vehicle crash with a rollover occurred on Route 220 in Ulster Township Saturday around 11:44 a.m.
One vehicle was flipped over with an occupant confined inside it near the Bradford County Humane Society. The occupant was removed from the vehicle by members of the Ulster-Sheshequin Fire Department. The sign for the Humane Society was knocked down and damaged in the crash.
Guthrie EMS transported one patient to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, according to Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck. Pennsylvania State Police responded to the scene, while Greater Valley EMS provided standby for Guthrie.
The northbound lane of Route 220 was closed for approximately 45 minutes, Rosenheck stated. Pennelec may need to do some repairs to a pole.
