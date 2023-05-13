James R. Nasatka, Esq. and Richard A. Wilson, Esq. are both running for Bradford County District Attorney as republicans.
Please share with us some background about yourself
Nasatka: I was born in Easton, Pa. and spent most of my life living in a small, rural area comprising Mount Bethel, Bangor, and Pen Argyl, colloquially known as the “Slate Belt” on the east coast of Pennsylvania. I graduated third in my class from the now-closed Pius X Highschool. I obtained an Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Northampton Community College and a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from East Stroudsburg University. I then obtained my law degree from Widener Commonwealth Law School in Harrisburg in 2014. From 2016 to 2020 when I moved to Bradford County, I owned a solo law firm that served statewide.
Wilson: I am 52 years old and a lifelong resident of Bradford County. My wife, Michelle, and I have been married for 21 years and we live with our daughter, Genevieve, in the Towanda area. Over the past 25 years, I’ve handled multiple murder and manslaughter cases, and tried a murder case before a jury along with dozens of other trials. I’ve handled thousands of criminal cases over the years. I practiced law out of Wyalusing for 18 years and served as our county’s Chief Public Defender for nearly seven years.
What are your reasons for seeking office?
Nasatka: As the son of a police officer, I grew up with a sense and culture of prosecuting criminal defendants and keeping our small town safe, that inspired me to seek my law degree and pursue a career as a prosecutor. I want to work with our various police departments and the people of the community to keep Bradford County safe and clean. Because by being safe and clean (drug wise) we will attract new residents and businesses that favor small, rural areas. I want to make the county a model rural county.
Wilson: As a lifelong resident of Bradford County, I am concerned about crime here, and most importantly the impact of drug abuse on crime. I want to put my experience to work to combat this growing problem.
What do you believe the role of District Attorney should be?
Nasatka: 1) Public Servant — As someone who has held man jobs helping and serving people, I believe the primary role should be one who puts the public first always. They must think not only about the issue at hand, but how to make it most beneficial to the community as a whole.
2) Protector — We as district attorneys have the ultimate power in discretion in how to pursue criminal cases. We have a duty to utilize that power in a way that protects both crime victims and the public as a whole.
3) Guide — The District Attorney has an obligation to guide those involved in criminal cases, both directly, such as police officers and victims, and indirectly, such as the community as a whole. He or she should keep everyone apprised of decisions made in cases, how these decisions came to be made so as to assure the public and those involved that he or she is fair yet committed. He or she should also not be afraid as a guide, to make difficult decisions that may not be favorable to all involved, but necessary and just for the situation at hand.
Wilson: The District Attorney prosecutes criminals, after the charges are investigated and filed by the various law enforcement agencies. I’ve developed a very good relationship with law enforcement during my career. My 25 years of courtroom experience right here in Bradford County will help me work very closely with them to bring drug dealers and other criminals to justice.
What are the biggest issues facing the County at this time?
Nasatka: Drugs by far. Being a county that shares a border to the north with New York, as well as a rural county with lots of uncharted area has unfortunately allowed the drug trade to run amok. As district attorney, I will continue to work with our local police as well as the Drug Task Force to combat the sale and distribution of drugs into and throughout Bradford County.
Wilson: When I started practicing law here 25 years ago, alcohol was the primary drug of choice in Driving Under the Influence cases. Today, it seems methamphetamine is everywhere. Dangerous drugs like fentanyl are making an appearance, too. I look forward to working with local and state police agencies, along with the Bradford County Drug Task Force, to prosecute drug dealers to keep drugs out of our community.
Is there anything you would like to say to voters prior to the election?
Nasatka: I have spent the majority of my life in public service, be it retail work or otherwise. I am respected and trusted among my peers and superiors. As your District Attorney, I will fiercely, tirelessly, and fairly fight to keep our county safe for people to work, visit, and live, as I have been doing these past three years as an Assistant District Attorney. I have experience, I am qualified, and as you can see from some of the conviction articles I’ve shared, I am a proven fighter for justice, as I’ve seen over these past three years, this is a wonderful community and I want to protect it. I humbly ask that you give me the chance to prove it.
Wilson: I am a 5th generation Bradford County Republican and I look forward to serving my home county as its District Attorney.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.