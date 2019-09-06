Poster
Review Photo/Samuel Bennett

The United Way of Bradford County presented awards to two Wyalusing Elementary students on Thursday for placing top 10 in their annual poster contest. Rorrie Bates took third place in the contest and Alissa Baldwin took sixth place. They both made their poster submissions in fifth grade. From Left; United Way’s Ashley Botts, sixth place winner Alissa Baldwin, third place winner Rorrie Bates and United Way’s Kristie Tunnicliff.

Connect with Sam: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1639; sbennett@thedailyreview.com; Facebook @ Sam Bennett Daily Review