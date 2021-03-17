Tyler Memorial Hospital workers picket for more support

TUNKHANNOCK – Tyler Memorial Hospital caregivers were out with picket signs Tuesday that said, “Respect Us, Protect Us, Invest in Us” in response to staffing that has been stretched thin and what they call “a pervasive lack of respect,” both of which threaten the quality of care they are able to provide to patients.
“We are all spread very thin,” said Barbara Nimmo, a radiology technician, in a news release from the SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania union. “When these concerns are brought to management, we’re given moon pies and pizza parties, but no staff. Moonpies and pizza parties can’t take care of patients.”
Protestors criticized Tennessee-based owner Community Health Systems for not investing in the hospital in order to create a more competitive wage structure that could help bring in and retain staff, all while receiving pandemic relief funds and making more than $1 billion from the sale of hospitals throughout the nation, according to the union.
“Management and CHS need to invest in this hospital and take better care of their staff so we can better care for our patients,” said Melissa Teetsel, an emergency room RN. “We’ll always have more limited resources at a tiny community hospital, but CHS made $1.6 billion from selling hospitals like ours and received almost $700 million in pandemic relief aid. They can certainly afford to invest in recruiting and retaining staff.”
CHS officials did not immediately respond when reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.
SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania represents 45,000 health care employees across the state. Nearly 100 workers lent their voices to Tuesday’s protest, which also brought in support from others in the community, neighboring health care workers, and Tunkhannock Mayor Stacy Huber.
“You want to boost morale? Don’t send me an email with a shoutout,” said BethAnn Concert, a phlebotomist at Tyler Memorial Hospital. “Come spend time in different departments and see what we do every day. Ask us what we need to succeed and improve the quality of care. Our patients deserve better and we deserve better, too.”
