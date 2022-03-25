U.S. Army recruits swear oaths at Towanda American Legion

TOWANDA BOROUGH — Future soldiers took a big step forward onto their paths of serving the country on Thursday.
Five recruits took their oaths for the U.S. Army at the Towanda American Legion as their families members watched and took photos.
Capt. Taylor Viotto administered the oath to the five recruits – Breanna Lewis, Amy Morse, Jasmyn Fitch, Bryan Briar and Josiah Stringham.
“This is a big event for our future soldiers and their families,” said Staff Sgt. Shadoe McGee. “Normally families would go to MEPS (Military Entrance Processing Station) in Syracuse to watch their child enlist, but its been changed due to COVID-19 regulations.”
The event also featured a future soldier promotion. Briar and Stringham were promoted from the rank of private, or E1, up to private first class, or E3. Both finished online classes to prepare them for basic training. They also passed a PT test with a two-mile run, two minute pushups, two minute sit-ups and even referred a friend who enlisted in the Army, according to McGee.
“It’s been a long journey, but I am proud of it,” said Briar, who is a senior at Athens High School. “My plans are to do helicopter repairs and eventually get a job with Guthrie to fix their helicopters.”
Briar reports to Fort Eustis in Virginia on July 12 and is eager to start his service.
“I am grateful of everyone who has helped me through this,” he said.
History was also made during the ceremony by Lewis, a senior in the Northeast Bradford School District, according to McGee.
“With all of the records that I have looked through in the Bradford County archives, we believe Breanna Lewis is the first female infantryman to enlist into the Army from Bradford County,” he said. “It’s a big deal to become an infantryman. It only use to be available to men, but that changed in 2016, so she’s taking that big step and filling that role.”
Lewis stated that it felt good to make history. And although she’s a little nervous, she’s also excited to pursue her future. She reports for duty on June 20 at Fort Benning, Georgia, specifically to be Infantry 11B.
After her military service, she has ambitions to study either veterinary science or herpetology, the study of reptiles and amphibians.
“I have lots if reptiles at home,” she said excitedly. “Uromastyxs, leopard geckos, a pictus gecko and many more.”
Army recruit Fitch is a senior at Tunkhannock High School in Wyoming County. She hopes to go into Army corrections to become a corrections officer. She reports for duty on Aug. 16 in Syracuse and will later go to a base in Missouri.
“After the Army, I will probably do corrections hopefully in Dallas, P.A. with my parents who are also in corrections there,” she said.
Overall, McGee said that he was proud of the recruits and how far they have come already. He will become the station commander in Towanda on May 28 and said that he’s excited for the role. Originally from Texas, he came to Towanda two years ago to spend more time with his wife who was pregnant with their son.
“This area has meant a lot to me, especially with recruiting these soldiers, and it feels good to help shape the next generation,” he said.
