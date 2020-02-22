A Pennsylvania nursing home chain that owns health and rehabilitation facilities around the region, including two in Sullivan County, will pay a nearly $15.5 million settlement following claims that it pressured therapists to provide rehabilitation therapy to residents not out of clinical need, but to meet revenue goals.
According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, whistleblowers Philippa Krauss and Julie White, who were former employees of the organization, claimed the company pressured rehabilitation therapists to provide service to maximize revenue. In some cases, patients suffered from dementia and didn’t want or need the therapy, while other cases included patients who were receiving hospice care and had no need for rehabilitation.
Claims of these practices spanned from January 2011 to December 2017.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office also noted that the company admitted to employing two people who were excluded from federal healthcare programs during the investigation.
“Too much rehabilitation therapy can actually harm patients, just like giving them too many pills or too much medicine,” said U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain in the announcement. “And of course it harms taxpayers who foot the bill for unnecessary treatment. We thank Ms. Krauss and Ms. White for their role in bringing this alleged scheme to light. We also commend Guardian Elder Care for telling us about its employment of the excluded providers. It is in their best interest for companies to make voluntary disclosures and emphasize compliance going forward, as my office will take this sort of cooperation into consideration when determining an appropriate resolution.”
In addition to the settlement, the entire Guardian Elder Care chain will enter into a Corporate Integrity Agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General to help protect nursing home residents and promote compliance.
Guardian Elder Care operates more than 50 facilities throughout Pennsylvania, with additional facilities in Ohio and West Virginia, according to its website.
