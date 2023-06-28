SAYRE — U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Pa.-9) was back in Sayre on Tuesday to meet with business, municipal and county leaders on how to further progress the mission of the Sayre Revitalization Initiative (SRI).

Meeting at Yanuzzi's on Desmond St., Meuser first took a moment to formally recognize Izaak Hobday, who just returned from Germany from winning a gold medal in the Special Olympics.