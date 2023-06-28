SAYRE — U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Pa.-9) was back in Sayre on Tuesday to meet with business, municipal and county leaders on how to further progress the mission of the Sayre Revitalization Initiative (SRI).
Meeting at Yanuzzi's on Desmond St., Meuser first took a moment to formally recognize Izaak Hobday, who just returned from Germany from winning a gold medal in the Special Olympics.
The latest Meuser visit featured a tour of several downtown buildings in Sayre -- starting at Yanuzzi's and ending at the Zen Den -- to showcase the local efforts to revitalize the older buildings in the municipality.
SRI committee member Kelly McElhaney said one of the goals of the organization is to help downtown business owners rehab the upper levels of their buildings.
"We want to utilize the upstairs areas of these storefronts," she said. "Business owners use the first floors for their storefronts, but it's hard to incentivize rehabbing the upper levels because it's so cost-prohibitive."
McElhaney added that rehabilitating the upper levels is a balance of honoring the heritage of Sayre's history while also making practical use of the spaces -- such as converting them into apartments to increase the local affordable housing stock.
"Another big part of SRI is the arts, so we established the Friends of Sayre Public Art, which has been behind the murals that have been going up around Sayre," she said.
Meuser said he was proud to support local leaders seeking to better their communities.
"Government should support the initiatives of community leaders and approach them in their needs in mind," he said.
Meuser highlighted community-funded projects as a possible federal source of support for SRI's initiatives. Community-funded projects often require local matching funds, but doubles the gain experienced by the communities they support, he noted.
Sayre Borough Manager Dave Jarrett noted that it was refreshing to have the congressman visit Sayre so soon after his last visit, which was just on May 7.
"I've been here a long time, and I can't tell you the last time we had a congressman visit us three times in two months," he said. "And we know that he's here because he wants to learn about our community. So to be so strongly on his radar is good. We truly appreciate the walking tour he's going on today so we can show him what we've already done and what we can do with a little more support."
Bradford County Commissioner Doug McLinko was also grateful for Meuser's visit to the Valley and looked forward to his growing support for the other municipalities as well.
"We want to continue to get municipal officials involved," he said. "Not just here, but Athens Borough, Athens Township, Litchfield, South Waverly, Ridgebury -- it means a lot to have him representing not just Sayre but everyone in the county."
McLinko added that Meuser's support extends beyond municipalities, but also to school districts -- noting that in the coming weeks there will be a showcase on new technology designed to protect students from potential shooter situations.
