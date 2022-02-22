U.S. Senate candidate George Bochetto visits Bradford County

SAYRE — U.S. Senate candidate George Bochetto traveled to Bradford County this past weekend to attend a Lincoln Day dinner, held by the Bradford County Republican Committee. Bochetto reached out to The Daily Review to arrange an interview and discuss his candidacy while he was in town.
When asked why he decided to seek the office of U.S. Senator, Bochetto expressed his concern over the current course of United States politics.
“I wanted to run because I am deeply concerned about the misdirection that our county is headed in, largely at the hands of democrats,” said Bochetto. “Increasingly radical democrats and increasingly radical liberals that are tearing down every good institution and every good value that we have in this county.”
“If someone doesn’t stand up, it’s going to continue the way it’s been going,” Bochetto continued. “And it’s not going well.”
An attorney by profession, Bochetto has practiced law in Philadelphia for decades. He has previously held the office of boxing commissioner in Pennsylvania, and was also a member of the Pennsylvania state committee.
As part of his past experience that qualifies him for the position, Bochetto noted that he has taken part in election integrity cases for 30 years.
“I’ve handled all kinds of election integrity cases,” said Bochetto. “I know the law in that area, I understand the constitution in that area, and it equips me to deal with these kind of issues.”
Bochetto is most well-known for his fight against the removal of Christopher Columbus statues, both in south Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.
When asked about small town, rural Pennsylvania, Bochetto focused in on agriculture and natural resources.
“I think that small town, rural Pennsylvania (has) some very, very significant needs that must be addressed, and they must be addressed on a national level,” Bochetto said. “First, there’s an awful lot of agricultural support and reform that is needed, and there are policies that need to be put in place to make sure that our agricultural communities, and our farmers, and our dairy producers, and that type of thing can not only continue to produce but can produce better, with new technologies.”
Bochetto specifically mentioned inheritance tax, while he believes is preventing children from successfully taking over family farms from their parents.
Turning the discussion to natural gas, Bochetto would like to see rural Pennsylvania be free to increase energy independence.
“There’s just no excuse for shutting down our ability to develop our own natural gas, become energy independent as a state (and) as a country,” said Bochetto. “Oil prices now are doubling because of the shortage that we’re helping to create. There are some really grave needs by rural counties in Pennsylvania.”
Bochetto noted that this was not his first time in Bradford County, and he said he has an affinity for north-central Pennsylvania.
“One county that I spent a fair amount of time in was (Lycoming) when my children were baseball players in little league,” said Bochetto. “We went to Williamsport two or three different summers.”
When asked what he believes sets him apart from his competition, Bochetto broke down his view of the other candidates.
“Three of them are total carpetbaggers,” Bochetto said, referring to David McCormick, Mehmet Oz, and Carla Sands. “None of them have lived in Pennsylvania in the last 15 or 20 years. All of them have come here only to run for senate, only to try to aggrandize their own self ego.”
Turning his attention to Jeff Bartos, Bochetto pointed out that Bartos has already run for a statewide office and lost. Bartos ran for lieutenant governor in 2018 alongside Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner, losing to Governor Tom Wolf and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman.
“John Fetterman is the likely candidate as a democrat for the United States Senate seat to replace Pat Toomey,” said Bochetto. “If the republican voters elect Jeff Bartos to run in the general election, he’s already lost. Nothing has changed, he’s going to lose again.”
Bochetto described Kathy Barnette’s candidacy as “a mile wide and an inch deep.”
“There’s just no substance behind what she’s doing,” Bochetto continued, “and she’s got no demonstrated ability — as I have, for example — in taking on some of the really complicated issues that this country faces.”
