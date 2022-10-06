CANTON — On Wednesday, Sept. 28, the UGI Gas Company presented a program to the fourth graders at the Canton Elementary School. The program was titled, “Energy Safe Kids” and sponsored by UGI Gas and the National Energy Foundation.
The students learned about how to become an energy safe kid, as well as where natural gas comes from, the uses of natural gas and how to be safe around the natural gas in their homes. They also learned about calling 811 before digging.
The students learned that natural gas is cleaner to use than other fossil fuels. Natural gas is produced in the United States and it is plentiful. Natural gas is carried to homes using underground pipelines, so the lines are less susceptible to be damaged during storms.
Being a non-renewable fossil fuel, natural gas is made from plankton, which settles to the bottom of the ocean. This plankton is covered by tons of debris, sand and mud over many years. Pressure from the ocean water is applied that turns the plankton into natural gas. There is also a lot of natural gas trapped in the rocks of the Marcellus Shale. They now drill into the rock layer, break the rock apart and then collect the enormous amount of natural gas that is released.
The UGI presenters then helped the students to understand how they can identify if there is a gas leak in their home. The students learned what to do if there was a gas leak. First, natural gas is a colorless, odorless gas that burns with a blue flame and gives off carbon monoxide. UGI and other producers of natural gas add a chemical, called Mercaptan, that gives natural gas a rotten egg smell. This allows us to know there is a leak if there is a nasty smell in the house. Next, the students learned that natural gas is lighter than air and is very combustible. They were instructed not to use any electronics or anything else that would cause a spark. If there was a gas leak, the spark could cause an explosion. They should leave the structure immediately and call 911 and UGI Gas. The students were also shown carbon monoxide detectors that should be installed in homes to warn of a gas leak.
Also, the students learned that they should keep natural gas appliances and furnaces free of clutter and debris, and these appliances should also be checked by an adult or qualified repairman every year. Keeping the outside natural gas meters free of debris, clutter, leaves, and snow is also important to help keep your home safe.
Lastly, calling 811 before digging was also stressed as being very important by the UGI Gas presenters, even if you were installing something as simple as a new mailbox that would be in the ground 18-24”. The students learned that when they call 811, someone will come out and mark all of the underground lines and pipes in the proposed digging area. Telephone, electric, gas, water, and sewer lines are marked. The students learned that once these lines were marked, they would be able to dig safely.
The program presented by UGI Gas was very informative and gave the 4th graders some important information about natural gas. The students took home a brochure from UGI Gas and the National Energy Foundation so that they could continue to learn about natural gas and its safe use. A survey was also completed by the students and their parents about the natural gas use in their individual homes.
