CANTON — On Wednesday, Sept. 28, the UGI Gas Company presented a program to the fourth graders at the Canton Elementary School. The program was titled, “Energy Safe Kids” and sponsored by UGI Gas and the National Energy Foundation.

The students learned about how to become an energy safe kid, as well as where natural gas comes from, the uses of natural gas and how to be safe around the natural gas in their homes. They also learned about calling 811 before digging.