ULSTER TOWNSHIP — Firefighters, neighbors, friends and family of Ariah Cook, a 6-year-old girl from Ulster with brain cancer, welcomed her home with a personal parade and a town full of lights after she finished her latest round of chemo treatment on Monday evening.
Ariah was diagnosed with stage four brain cancer in January after experiencing seizures. Since, the kindergartener has been fighting for her life. Luckily, she’s not alone in that battle.
“We’ve known Ariah since she was born. She’s always been really close to my girls,” said Amber Gray of Ulster who helped organize the welcome home celebration along with Jody Davidson. “We have always been close to the family, and how could you not join this fight? We love this child more than anything.”
“Her grandparents have always decorated the town and they haven’t been able to with Ariah away, so we just thought we would take over for them and it kind of exploded,” Davidson said of how the welcome home celebration was thought of. “This tonight was kind of last minute because we didn’t know what day she would be home, but everyone was more than happy to help.”
Dozens of Ulster homes were decorated with Christmas lights and a parade of fire trucks from Athens, Wysox, North Towanda and Ulster took Ariah on a ride through town before returning home from chemo treatments in Danville for the past week.
“It’s amazing, it’s heartbreaking but in a good way,” said Ariah’s mother Stacy Owens Monday evening. “It feels good to see the support of the community come together.”
The family and Ariah didn’t know about the celebration until the last minute. They were dropped off at Bishop’s Family Restaurant and then started the small parade right there.
“I don’t think she’s ever been in a fire truck before. She said she liked it, probably a lot to take in,” Owens said of Ariah’s reaction to the celebration.
“It’s truly a blessing, we couldn’t ask for better people in the little town of Ulster.”
Ariah is due to go back to Danville in a couple weeks for an MRI to see how she and the cancer are reacting to the chemo.
“The community coming together and doing stuff like this — I feel that it lifts her spirits up and makes her want to fight more,” Owens continued. “She enjoys seeing this stuff, it’s not like it’s everyday that a whole town lights up for you!”
“She’s holding in there, I’m just glad she’s dealing with her chemo as well as she is.”
