Pennsylvania State Police have charged an Ulster man with two counts of indecent assault and corrupting the morals of a minor after he allegedly sexually assaulted a juvenile victim four times over the course of more than five years.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Brett Eugene Allyn, 45, of Ulster was arrested after law enforcement was informed that he had touched a victim inappropriately and/or forced them to have sexual contact with him four times beginning when the victim was 6 years old.
Court records state that officers were informed that Allyn threatened the victim with consequences including on at least one occasion threatening to “hurt (the victim) really bad” if the victim “would not go along with the actions or told someone about what had happened.”
Allyn was arrested with bail set at $150,000 which he later posted.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Allyn on Aug. 5 before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
