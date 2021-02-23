Fatal crash

LITCHFIELD TOWNSHIP – An Ulster man was killed in a Litchfield Township crash Saturday morning.

Pennsylvania State Police reported that around 8:26 a.m., Christopher James Bishop, 31, had lost control of his 2002 Ford Escape while traveling around a right hand curve on Cotton Hollow Road.

Bishop crashed into an embankment and his car flipped upside down, overturned onto the driver’s side and came to a final rest after crashing into a tree, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

