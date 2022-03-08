NORTH TOWANDA TOWNSHIP — An Ulster man faces felony child endangerment charges while allegedly driving under the influence from Ulster to North Towanda Township on Jan. 13 and, at one point, nearly hitting a school bus.
Keith Jeffrey Johnston, 44, was allegedly driving erratically on State Route 220 with three juveniles in the backseat of his vehicle around 8:30 p.m., according to court documents. The Daily Review received information regarding the case on March 7.
A witness followed Johnston’s vehicle and saw it swerve over the double yellow lines and white fog line multiple times. Johnston nearly struck a school bus, a tractor trailer and another passenger vehicle as he drove southbound, court documents show.
After Pennsylvania State Police were contacted by the witness, police made a traffic stop in the area of Route 220 and Patterson Boulevard. Johnston stated that he was on his way to pick someone up from work, police said.
Police noted that he had a disheveled and dazed appearance with bloodshot eyes, and said Johnston admitted to using drugs recently. He was taken into custody following field sobriety testing, court documents show.
Johnston faces charges that include three counts of felony endangering the welfare of children: parent/guardian/other commits offense, three counts of misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, misdemeanor DUI/unsafe driving, summary careless driving and summary disregard of a single traffic lane.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 13.
