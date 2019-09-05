An Ulster man is facing aggravated assault related charges after allegedly attacking and threatening a Futures staff member on Aug. 31.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State police were dispatched to a Forrest Road residence for a reported assault in progress. The report indicated that 39-year-old Justin Beach had a Futures staff member pinned against the wall, according to court documents. The troopers detained Beach and then made contact with the victim.
The victim told troopers that Beach became angry and stated that he would blow up the residence if he had a bomb. Beach then told the victim he was going to burn the residence down before grabbing a knife and pressing it against the victim’s chest.
Beach is accused of telling the victim he was going to stab her before a struggle for the knife commenced, according to the affidavit. The victim was able to disarm the knife from Beach, but he is accused of pushing the victim’s head against a window with one hand while placing the other around her throat.
Beach is further accused of telling the victim that he could, “bash her brains in,” before attempting to grab the knife from the victim a second time. After failing to grab the knife, Beach again grabbed the victim’s throat and obtained a cigarette lighter from the victim’s pocket. Beach allegedly attempted to light the porch of the residence on fire with the lighter before shoving the victim to the ground and laying on top of her.
The victim was punched in the back of the head twice by Beach before she was able to get away and contact a supervisor.
Beach is facing charges of felony aggravated assault in the second degree, felony aggravated assault, two counts of misdemeanor simple assault in the second degree, misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person in the second degree, misdemeanor strangulation – applying pressure to throat or neck in the second degree, misdemeanor terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another and summary violation harassment – subject other to physical contact.
Beach is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $100,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Sept. 11 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
