An Ulster man received the Quilt of Valor in recognition of his military service during the Korean War.
John C. Morgan received the quilt in a ceremony at the office of State Rep. Clint Owlett (R-68) on July 27, which was four days after his 86th birthday.
Morgan was in Korea from 1952 to 1953 and served as an airmen for the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing for the United States Marine Corps during the conflict.
He said that receiving the quilt was a tremendous honor and he was happy to see people appreciate his service to his country.
Morgan comes from a big family of servicemen that included six brothers who fought in World War II before he joined the military.
The Bradford County Quilts of Valor, a chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation, creates the gifts for veterans who were touched by war, according to its website.
The organization also presented him with a certificate stating their recognition of his military service.
“Though we may never know the extent of your sacrifice to protect and defend the United States of America, we award you this Quilt of Valor as an expression of gratitude from a grateful nation,” the certificate read.
