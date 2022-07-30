ELMIRA, N.Y. — Ulster twin brothers in Boy Scout Troop 6 of Towanda will soon finish their Eagle Scout projects at the Elmira Civil War Prison Camp history museum.

Aiden and Pierce Oldroyd are sophomores at Athens Area High School with a love for history, especially the Civil War. They wanted to do their Eagle Scout project at a war site close to their home, according to their mother, Melissa Oldroyd.

