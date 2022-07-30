ELMIRA, N.Y. — Ulster twin brothers in Boy Scout Troop 6 of Towanda will soon finish their Eagle Scout projects at the Elmira Civil War Prison Camp history museum.
Aiden and Pierce Oldroyd are sophomores at Athens Area High School with a love for history, especially the Civil War. They wanted to do their Eagle Scout project at a war site close to their home, according to their mother, Melissa Oldroyd.
The museum, located on Elmira’s Winsor Avenue, preserves the history of the prisoner of war camp that held more than 12,000 Confederate prisoners from 1864 to 1865, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ website. Almost 3,000 prisoners died at the camp, which made it the highest mortality rate of any Union prison camp.
Prior to their project, there was a memorial garden at the museum dedicated to the Confederacy that also had statutes and iron crosses. There was also an art mural dedicated to the Confederacy.
For their Eagle Scout projects, the Oldroyds changed the Confederate memorial into a remembrance garden for all Civil War soldiers and prisoners with connections to Elmira. Aiden painted a new mural to replace the old one, which is now a remembrance of the Civil War.
“Aiden really wanted to change that. He felt that there was no reason to memorialize the Confederacy that enslaved black Americans,” said Oldroyd. “It is now focused on memorializing the Civil War and its effects on slavery, citizenship and the sheer amount of death that happened in Elmira.”
Aiden contacted the original artist of the old mural. The artist agreed that it should be changed and he worked closely with him during the project, Oldroyd stated.
“This is not erasing the history, because Aiden took down the Confederate items outside and placed them inside the museum with context and descriptions of the artifacts,” she said.
The twins started proposals in May and by June had approval after they worked closely with the Boy Scouts Five Rivers Council and the NAACP chapter in Corning, N.Y. The twins also worked closely with the Friends of the Elmira Civil War Prison Camp who own the grounds and gave them permission to conduct their projects.
For the garden, Aiden planted flowers from every state effected by the Civil War. Each flower will have a marker detailing the name of the flower and what state it represents.
Pierce’s Eagle Scout project is the preservation of Barracks #3, which is a walkthrough building exhibit that served as both a Union training building and then later prisoner of war camp barrack. He will clear coat it with a stain that preserves the old wood because its creators used wood from one of the original barracks. He will be finished around mid-August.
The new art mural will be finished today and Aiden plans on mulching the garden on Monday, which will complete the project, Oldroyd stated. The twins also created a Civil War era brick fire pit that can be used in reenactments.
The total man hours spent on the Eagle Scout project will exceed 500, according to Oldroyd. The twins hope to achieve their Eagle Scout ranks around this December or January 2023.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
