The Bradford County Library will feature a historical presentation from a speaker portraying Civil War general and U.S. President Ulysses S. Grant later this month.
Retired Gunnery Sgt. Kenneth J. Serfass will portray Grant during “The Dynamic Friendship of Grant and Sherman” on Saturday, July 23 at 10 a.m. The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Bradford County Library. The program is free and open to the public at The Bradford County Library on Route 6, one mile west of Burlington.
The event will show the friendship between Grant and General William T. Sherman that helped bring to an end the Civil War. As Grant, Serfass will speak with great affection and admiration for his close friend who helped him create one of the most successful partnerships in military history. People are welcome to sit down with him to hear about this friendship.
Serfass was born in Bethlehem, Pa. and was a U.S. Marine since 1984. His final tour was with the First Marine Division Band during Operation Iraqi Freedom before his retirement in 2004 to become a music teacher. He’s a first-person impressionist with nearly fifty years of study of Grant, his childhood hero. As a full-time professional living historian portraying Grant, he presents between 11 and 23 appearances each month. In 2015, he was invited to join The Federal Generals Corps, a living history club hosting first person impressions of Union generals.
“Entertaining and educational, Ken’s work has generated a great following of supporters who share his love of American history and the attributes of positive role models throughout our national past, according to Library Director Jeffrey Singer. “It is with a profound honor that he tells the story of one of America’s greatest military leaders. Ken takes it very seriously to reaffirm Grant’s place of honor among the most respected people of our nation’s history.”
For more information, call the Library at (570) 297-2436.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.