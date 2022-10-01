Unclaimed property dispute could net $20M to Pennsylvania from Delaware

Moneygram is an American financial services company that specializes in money transfers.

 The Center Square/BalkansCat

A spat over unclaimed property between Delaware and other states could mandate a $20 million check for the Pennsylvania Treasury.

In total, 30 states will argue in front of the Supreme Court on Monday against Delaware keeping $400 million in unclaimed property from uncashed MoneyGram checks that were purchased outside Delaware.

