Unequal election policies disenfranchised Pennsylvania voters in 2022

PA officials were asked about policies regarding drop boxes and mail ballots that had disqualifying technical errors.

 For Spotlight PA/Leise Hook
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania voters did not have equal opportunities to cast or correct their ballots during the November 2022 election, the latter producing a disparity that disenfranchised hundreds of voters, a Spotlight PA and Votebeat analysis has found.