WYALUSING — Authorities are looking into an alleged incident involving trespassing and attempted theft on a Wyalusing Township property.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an attempted robbery at a residence on Kiemont Hill around 10:27 p.m. on July 20, according to the police report.

