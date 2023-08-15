WYALUSING — Authorities are looking into an alleged incident involving trespassing and attempted theft on a Wyalusing Township property.
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an attempted robbery at a residence on Kiemont Hill around 10:27 p.m. on July 20, according to the police report.
The unidentified trespassers tried to steal a small generator from the property, the report shows. The trespassers were driving a “silver Ford Focus with a light bar mounted near the fog light area.”
Anyone with information concerning the incident should call state police at (570) 265-2186.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
