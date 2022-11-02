TOWANDA – History was in the air a few nights ago in the Towanda Masonic Hall.
There, members of Union Royal Arch Chapter No. 161 of the Freemasons celebrated their 175th anniversary at a dinner Saturday evening. Members of the chapter, other area Masons, state officials of the organization and guests attended to mark the impressive milestone.
Attended by around 30 guests, many in suits or tuxedoes, the event included a chicken dinner provided by the Towanda Eastern Star, a related fraternal organization; a program of history, introductions and remarks; photos; and socializing.
“It is a pleasure to be here,” Michael W. Klinger, the top official in the state’s Royal Arch Masons, noted during the program. Klinger’s title is Most Excellent Grand High Priest, and he holds the office in the Grand Holy Royal Arch Chapter.
“It is the subordinate chapters that will save Chapter (the section of Freemasonry to which Union Royal Arch belongs),” he stated. State officials can give those lower chapters the tools they need, “but you are the ones that will have to do the work,” he encouraged.
“You guys have a lot to be thankful for up here,” he said.
The centuries-old fraternal organization known as “Freemasonry” includes three main components: Blue Lodges, York Rite and Scottish Rite. Royal Arch Masons are part of the division known as “Chapter” which, in turn, is part of York Rite. The Blue Lodge is the basic arm of Freemasonry, where members first join and can begin their journey into and up through the other divisions.
Beyond those three main components, Freemasonry also includes more than two dozen other organizations for men, women and youth, such as Eastern Star, Rainbow Girls and Knights Templar.
Union Royal Arch is just one of the organizations that meets in the Masonic building, at 100 Pine St. For example, it is also home to Union Wyalusing Lodge No. 108, which is a Blue Lodge, and the Towanda Eastern Star.
District official and avid historian David C. Winterstein gave a presentation on the history of Chapter and the Blue Lodge in Pennsylvania going back into the 1700s and 1800s andexplained how many events led to the 1825 establishment of Royal Arch Masonry as it is known today in Pennsylvania. The Towanda chapter was established only about two decades later.
“This is a very old Masonic town,” fellow district official David Loveland commented before the dinner. Currently serving as District Deputy Grand High Priest, Loveland noted how, long ago, local members traveled by horse to Mansfield to establish a lodge and how Towanda served as a center for Freemasonry, helping lodges start in other communities, even Williamsport. He credited old-time members for keeping the chapter alive. “This is pretty old here.”
The evidence of that was all around. In the dining room, hundreds of photos of Towanda Masons covered the walls — men in black-and-white pictures from the mid-1800s with ornate writing below them, and more recent leaders wearing Masonic aprons in color scenes.
At the same time, though, Loveland is concerned about the chapter’s future. Older members have died and “we’re not visible enough to get new members.” To join, a man must believe in a Supreme Being, as Freemasonry teaches moral values and religious principles. But in today’s society, he believes, “God is on the back burner.”
Why would a person want to join?
“He would surround himself with brothers who would be good for him,” Loveland said. It would build his character. “We would be there for him through trials and tribulations. … Freemasonry is there … we stand behind our brothers.”
The organization also supports charities. As an example, he noted how three chapters in Tioga County, where he and Winterstein are members, have raised $15,000 for Ronald McDonald houses.
Charity is one of Freemasonry’s first lessons, he noted. Members should “promote it” and “live it,” he said. “Lead by example.”
In his program, Winterstein also shared thoughts on how Chapter can thrive.
For one thing, members should simply have fun. “Can’t make it a job.” Also, recognize people’s different abilities and involve them. And “you gotta find activities outside the chapter hall to engage in,” which can involve families, too.
Tom Conner, the local chapter’s most excellent high priest, organized the celebration. He and Secretary Vernon Perry III served as hosts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.