WEST BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP – “The United Way is a good steward of the funds entrusted to them,” said Tammy Storrs, executive director of the Endless Mountain Mission Center. “They do a wonderful job dispersing (funds) out.”
The Endless Mountains Mission Center hosted the United Way Campaign Kickoff meeting on Monday. Complimentary box lunches were provided by corporate partners State Farm agents Deb Harer from Troy and Bob Hugo from Towanda.
The United Way’s mission is “To improve the lives of the people of Bradford County by efficiently raising and allocating funds for programs that meet our community needs.”
Joan Smith-Reese, executive director of United Way of Bradford County, thanked Storrs for hosting the event and welcomed board members and agencies. She announced their goal of $560,000.
“We kept it the same as last year because of COVID,” said Smith-Reese. “People are weary this year. Everyone thought it would be over.” She added that COVID was not going to deter United Way from completing their mission.
Fifteen county agencies attended the meeting and shared their goals and success stories. These included Boy Scouts of America Five Rivers Council, Career Link, YMCA of Towanda, Child Hunger Outreach Partners (CHOP), North Central Sight Services, Bradford County Heritage Association, Bradford County Humane Society, Kali’s Mission, You Too Animal Rescue, Area Agency on Aging, Valley Relief Council, Bradford County Special Olympics, Salvation Army Towanda Service Unit and Bradford County Literacy Program.
United Way Board Treasurer Jason Krise attended as a board member as well as a representative from state Rep. Tina Pickett’s office. Other board members included Constance Spaulding, Matt Hicks, Aimee O’Connor, Stacee Harer, Irene Radigan and Kristi Tunnicliff.
“Hearing all the stories is why I chose to be on the board,” said Hicks.
“I think Bradford County has so many agencies that work together,” said Storrs. “Being director of the board (of Endless Mountain Mission Center) I get to see that.”
The large room at the Endless Mountain Mission Center was abound with the excitement and sincere caring for humanity and animal concerns; from literacy and libraries to helping people live better and safer in their homes.
“It was exciting to have all the agencies together,” said Smith-Reese. “The camaraderie and support they have for each other is heart warming.” She went on to say that last year United Way made their goal.
“Our workplace partners have been a great support,” added Smith-Reese. “We have to get more energized because the needs are greater.”
As representatives from the agencies spoke, a common thread ran through all – the need for more volunteers. All the agencies appreciated what United Way does for them and those that they help.
Dan Polinski, representing Valley Relief Council, an agency that helps clean out flood victims as one of its services, brought a reciprocating saw (Sawzall) with him to make an impact.
“We try to keep people in their homes,” said Polinski. “We want to see people stay safe and comfortable in their homes.”
A husband and wife team, Gary and Charlotte Parks, represented Kali’s Mission and You Too Animal Rescue. You Too Animal Rescue is dedicated to rescuing animals in need. So far in 2021 they have rescued 255 cats, eight dogs, five rabbits, 18 guinea pigs, one turtle, six birds and one ferret. Kali’s Mission works closely with You Too Animal Rescue and Towanda Creek Animal Hospital. By trapping and spaying/neutering 189 cats per year they have prevented 3,012 kittens from being born on the streets into homeless situations. Using only volunteers, they are having a benefit pasta dinner on Oct. 12 at Beeman’s Restaurant in Athens Township.
United Way Campaign Chairwoman Kristi Tunnicliff reviewed their 2021 campaign. Over $560,000 was raised for 50 agencies. Five new agencies were given their support in 2021. Sixty-nine grant requests were submitted and aided agencies in four different categories: community enrichment, educational and emergency needs, independence for elderly and disabled and youth development.
Board President Stacee Harer has served on the United Way board for 12 years.
“It is very fulfilling service,” said Harer. “I am so lucky to be president of a board with so many wonderful volunteers.”
Harer explained how the Pledge to Win Raffle works. Those who pledge to donate a dollar a day ($52) are entered to win. She said that there are so many prizes.
Harer asked everyone to talk to their families, friends and neighbors.
“We still need to hold hands and ask for support from our friends and neighbors,” said Harer. “When you give to United Way your support is compounded with the support of others which can make a more meaningful impact.”
For more information go to www.unitedwaybradfordcounty.org
“United Way doesn’t even realize how far their funds go,” said Storrs. “It goes through so many agencies to reach numerous people in so many directions.”
