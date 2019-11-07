The United Way of Bradford County has announced its seven regional leaders, who will serve five regions of the county as part if the 2020 campaign.
Aimee O’Connor and Theresa Wagner will serve the Towanda Area, while Matt Hicks and Roger Lathrop will serve the Valley; Stacee Harer and Todd Boyles will serve western Bradford County; Joan Kelley and Ashley Botts will serve the Wyalusing area; and Steve Allabaugh will serve the Northeast Bradford area.
The 2020 campaign goal is $545,000, and will benefit 48 local non-profits. A full list of funded agencies can be found at www.unitedwaybradfordcounty.org. Employers or individuals that are interested in supporting the 2020 campaign through payroll deductions direct donations can contact the regional leaders in their area, campaign Chairwoman MaryRose Shaylor, campaign Co-Chairwoman Kristie Tunnicliff, or Executive Director Kerri Strauss using the following information:
O’Connor: aoconnor@chemungcanal.com
Wagner: Theresa.Wagner@williams.com
Hicks: mhicks@thedailyreview.com
Lathrop: RogerR.Lathrop@guthrie.org
Kelley: Joan_Kelley@cargill.com
Botts: abotts@twmic.com
Harer: stacee@staceeharer.com
Boyles: tboyles@mathalloyd.com
Shaylor: sshaylor@frontiernet.net
Tunnicliff: tunnicliff.kl@pg.com
Credit card donations are accepted through the “Give” tab on the United Way of Bradford County’s website.
“By giving through the United Way, you are reaching the largest number of people through organizations that are doing the very best programming in the region and who are held accountable for results,” the organization stated in a release.
“United Way board, staff, and volunteers thank you for your time and consideration of supporting the United Way campaign. Together, we’re building a better community for all of us … and that’s what matters.”
