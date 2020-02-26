WYSOX TOWNSHIP — The United Way of Bradford County gave a highlight reel of local hometown stars raising money to make a difference in the community Tuesday at its Victory Celebration held at the Towanda Country Club.
With 108 companies running United Way campaigns in the area, United Way officials showed how these businesses were able to make an impact. In all, the United Way and their partners were able to raise over $545,000.
A few notable standouts were highlighted as part of the celebration, with Cargill in Wyalusing producing record breaking numbers once again. Cargill was also the top company campaign with over 925 donors. Employees were able to raise $172,000 while the company matched 50% of their donations, bringing the grand total to $252,000, which accounted for around 40% of the entire 2020 campaign.
The 100% employee participation awards went out to three businesses, all different branches of C&N Bank. Troy, East Smithfield, and Sayre all were able to bring in 100% of their employees to help with the cause. Also receiving the 100% employee participation award is Deb Harer State Farm, which has received this award for several years in a row.
While multiple businesses were quick to help out with the United Way’s cause, non-profits were not to be left out. With Futures Community Support Services raising $8,567, they were named the largest donor from a non-profit this year. Local school districts were also invited to participate with the Towanda Area School district raising over $2,100.
