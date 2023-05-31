United Way hopes second language speakers will enhance services

The United Way of Bradford County is currently searching for people who speak multiple languages to serve as interpreters for potential clients.

 Review File Photo

TOWANDA — Anyone who speaks a second language can contribute to a local social services nonprofit that desires their skill set.

