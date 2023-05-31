United Way hopes second language speakers will enhance services

TOWANDA — Anyone who speaks a second language can contribute to a local social services nonprofit that desires their skill set.
The United Way of Bradford County is currently searching for people who speak multiple languages to serve as interpreters for potential clients.
UWBC Executive Director Joan Smith-Reese elaborated on her organization’s latest efforts. She stated that the IRS utilizes an over-the-phone program for people who’s first language isn’t English. Smith-Reese though that the UWBC could localize that service for its own clients. Spanish, German, Russian and Ukrainian are just a few languages sought, although she stated that interpreters of any and all languages are welcomed.
The county has a small number of foreign language speakers, but she believes interpreters are necessary if UWBC acquires such clients in the future.
“We want to be prepared if someone does come in,” Smith-Reese said. “We are not going to turn them away.”
The nonprofit hopes to develop a language bank, which is a list of interpreters that can be shared with agency partners, such as Child Hunger Outreach Partners.
UWBC is also currently writing a grant that will allow them to use the IRS OTP Interpreters for its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. It would help seniors and low- to moderate income residents who cannot afford to get their tax returns done. Smith-Reese hopes to establish the program in January 2024.
The program is still in development and UWBC hopes to release a formal announcement on the finished details in September.
UWBC’s vision is to “improve the lives of the people of Bradford County by efficiently raising and allocating funds for programs that meet community needs,” according to its website.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
