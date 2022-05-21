WYSOX — The United Way of Bradford County held its first gold tournament Friday at the Towanda Golf Club to raise money for its nonprofit causes.
The event featured 18 teams in some friendly competition.
“Since its our first one, the community support has been phenomenal already,” said UWBC Executive Director Joan Smith-Reese. “The whole idea is to fundraise for a good cause while having fun at the same time.”
Over $25,000 was raised at the tournament, which even had items to bid on like a black stone grill, basket of assorted liquor and a Yeti cooler filled with hamburgers.
All of the proceeds go toward the United Way, which supports 50 agencies that provide various social services to Bradford County residents. Smith-Reese stated that funds go toward organizations like the Boy and Girl Scouts, libraries and museums, as well as agencies dedicated to social services like The Children’s House and the Abuse & Rape Crisis Center.
“We are just thrilled with the support from so many people,” she said. “We certainly hope to make this golf tournament into a yearly tradition now.”
