WYSOX — Community leaders gathered at the Wysox Fire Department Tuesday for the United Way of Bradford County’s annual campaign kickoff and a surprise recognition to honor one of the organization’s long-time leaders.
United Way Executive Director Kerri Strauss announced that the non-profit will aim to raise $545,000 in their 2020 campaign after meeting their $540,000 goal for 2019.
Strauss also announced to the crowd of United Way members and representatives from agencies involved with United Way that Dandy Mini Mart and Williams Auto Group will be this year’s Corporate Sponsor.
Strauss introduced the two new members of the United Way youth board, Ava Gannon and Ethan Sparrow who will both serve two year terms as they finish high school.
She stated that four new local agencies have joined forces with the United Way for 2020 including the T.A.C.O food pantry which will use funds to purchase a large walk-in freezer, Northern Tier Income and Education Consortium for their school readiness program, Carantouan Greenway for the establishment of a Rail Trail and the Towanda Salvation Army.
Strauss also told that the United Way will again be hosting their Pledge to Win raffle which has grown to 26 prize packages and will continue hosting Day of Caring projects and Community Impact Sessions free of charge to the community throughout the year, saying that the events help the United Way to meet its mission to “improve the lives of people in Bradford County by efficiently raising funds for programs that meet community needs.”
During the campaign kickoff, United Way members honored Nancy Williams, a 36-year member of the organization’s board for her dedicated service.
Williams, who has served as a United Way board member since 1987 as well as having been a campaign co-chair and board secretary for 28 years, was presented with a bouquet of flowers and a citation from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives sponsored by State Representative Tina Pickett (R-110).
While Pickett could not attend due to a session meeting, the citation recognized Williams for “demonstrating outstanding loyalty to the noble goals and principles of the United Way of Bradford County.”
“Ms. Williams has generously contributed to the welfare of the organization and its members throughout 36 years of valuable service,” the citation read. “The House of Representatives of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania congratulates (Williams) on her well deserved recognition, proudly notes her exemplary record of service and contributions keeping with the highest ideals of this Commonwealth and offers best wishes for the continuation of her many worthwhile and beneficial endeavors.”
