TOWANDA — The United Way of Bradford County recently announced the appointment of Kimberly Chebalo as volunteer coordinator, effective May 2.
Chebalo has been volunteering at United Way since January. While volunteering, she recognized the importance of securing volunteers for all the United Way’s agencies.
The COVID-19 pandemic caused many volunteers to step away from their respective agencies. Now, on the tail end of the pandemic, many seniors are still hesitant to get back on board and the previous student volunteers have moved on to other endeavors. Chebalo’s role moving forward will be to recruit volunteers throughout the summer for both agencies and the United Way itself.
Her past work experience include’s serving as the general manager of Elmira Grinding Works, Inc. for 15 years and an executive assistant at Animal Care Sanctuary for two years. She attended Corning and Elmira colleges.
