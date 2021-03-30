United Way of Bradford County announces resignation of executive director

The Board Directors of United Way Bradford County would like to inform the community that their beloved executive director, Kerri Strauss, has submitted her resignation for March 31.
“Kerri’s guidance during her tenure has not only strengthened our organization, but she has become a pillar in our community, and her impact to Bradford County and the surrounding area is immeasurable,” stated UWBC President Stacee Harer. “While we are saddened to see Kerri move on, we are excited for her to pursue her individual goals.”
Strauss has served as executive director to UWBC for the last 10 years, and in that time has overseen the raising and allocation of over $5 million.
The mission of UWBC is to annually collect and distribute funds to enable direct service impact to Bradford County residents, while also raising awareness of community needs and the services provided by their partners.
UWBC engages with over 45 nonprofits that serve the communities in Bradford County.
Bob Hugo, past president, noted, “Kerri deserves praise for her relentless focus on bettering the lives of the people of Bradford County. It was a pleasure working with Kerri during my term as Board President for nine out of her 10 years with us.”
The Board Directors of UWBC encourage the public to applaud Strauss for her dedicated service and send best wishes.
Notes can be mailed to the UWBC office at 24 Main St, Ste 1, Towanda, PA 18848.
