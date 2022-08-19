TOWANDA — In the second of four stops, the United Way of Bradford County met to celebrate its 45th anniversary on Thursday evening.
Approximately 25 representatives from various agencies were on hand at the Flying Taco in Towanda to honor the many years of service and hard work the local United Way has given.
Last week the United Way celebrated in Sayre, and will make its way to Canton and Wyalusing before summer’s end.
“We’re doing four celebration tours and want to get to all corners of the community,” said Joan Smith-Reese, the executive director of the United Way. “Bradford County is the second largest county in the state, and we want to do this while we can be outside.”
Smith-Reese noted the Pro Am Golf Tournament held in May was a huge success and will run again in the future, as next year’s date is set for May 19.
The 2023 campaign set a goal to reach $565,000 to improve the lives of Bradford County residents. Board Director Stacee Harer is grateful for all the members and agencies who support the United Way.
“I’m extremely excited to connect with the community and reinform them of our mission; remind them how they make an impact,” board director Stacee Harer said. “The mission is to improve quality of life in Bradford County. We are excited about recognizing our pursuit to uphold values and having employees help ensure our mission.”
Harer went on to thank Smith-Reese and volunteer coordinator Kim Chebalo for their efforts.
“We are blessed to have Joan and Kim,” stated Harer.
Prior to digging into a delicious appetizer menu at the Flying Taco, Jonah Howe of Chespeake Energy was recognized by the United Way as a corporate partner.
Smith-Reese then called upon a few representatives to read the manifesto for the United Way of Bradford County.
Smith-Reese concluded the manifesto in just two words that spoke volumes:
