United Way of Bradford County finds its first home

TOWANDA — While the United Way of Bradford County works tirelessly to ensure locals are equipped with shelter, food, clothing and more through its partnership with agencies across the area, the non-profit organization has never had a place to call home for itself — until now.
After a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, the United Way has moved into its first ever official office space after having been coordinated from households for its 42 years in existence.
The United Way will now be led out of 24 Main Street, Suite 1 in Towanda, a building owned by Gannon Associates.
“United Way of Bradford County has never had an office before so now having a place where all United Way materials and important business can be secure and organized is a blessing,” UWBC Executive Director Kerri Strauss stated. “UWBC will use it well and continue to be good stewards to the Bradford County Community.”
Strauss showed extra gratitude to the Gannon family as the Central Bradford County United Way, a front running organization to the now UWBC, was created 42 years ago with official articles of incorporation signed by Max P. Gannon Jr.
Gannon Jr. continued to support the organization as it transformed to become the UWBC and his son Mark and now granddaughter Ava have picked up the proverbial baton and are involved with its operation currently.
“Now to have this same company provide office space to UWBC is truly remarkable,” Strauss said.
