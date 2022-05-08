The United Way of Bradford County’s campaign recently received a $30,000 grant to help the organization reach its goal.
During the campaign celebration in March, United Way officials announced that with a goal of $560,000, they had come up a little short with $530,000. Officials noted that it was still a significant amount, especially coming off of a difficult year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In April, the United Way was notified that the Tulsa Community Foundation was granting them $30,000. The funding was a match from the Williams Companies Golf Tournament held last September to bring in donations for the United Way.
“The United Way of Bradford County is grateful to Williams Companies, based in Tulsa, and Tulsa Community Foundation for their support,” the United Way said in a statement announcing the funding.
The United Way of Bradford County’s Allocations Committee has been working to divide up funding among 66 grant requests from non-profit agencies in Bradford County to “ensure they will have the resources to continue to serve their clients.”
