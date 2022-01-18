In October, the United Way of Bradford County reached out to fifth graders in area school districts with this year’s theme of “Better Together.” The schools then had the students create posters online with that theme. This year’s contest had three runners-up and an honorable mention come from the Wyalusing Area School District. Dana Otis, a Wyalusing teacher, was the cheerleader for the students. Jenna Morningstar had the winning poster with the saying “When we work together we can make the world better.” All posters were displayed at the United Way of Bradford County’s final board meeting of 2021 and they voted for the top three. There were so many positive comments, that the United Way agreed to also have an honorable mention. The winning poster will be displayed on United Way marketing material for the campaign starting in September. Pictured, from left, are Wyalusing students Caleb Petlock (honorable mention), Kaylie Goodwin (third place), Isabella Kitchen (second place), Jenna Morningstar (first place) and United Way of Bradford County Executive Director Joan Smith-Reese with the winning poster design.