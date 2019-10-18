United Way poster contest winners celebrated across the county

The United Way of Bradford County’s annual School Poster Contest has wrapped up for another year after 310 fifth grade students from six schools across the county submitted artwork for the contest.
Brenna Jackson, a fifth grader from Troy Intermediate School was awarded first place in the 2019 United Way of Bradford County School Poster Contest.
As the contest champion, Jackson was celebrated during an assembly at her school and her poster will be featured on 10,000 United Way Campaign brochures.
Students who placed in the top 10 spots in the contest received a framed certificate of recognition and students who were awarded honorable mentions were also recognized during celebrations at participating schools, according to United Way of Bradford County Executive Director Kerri Strauss.
“United Way wishes to thank all students who worked on the project and submitted an entry,” stated Strauss. “Their ideas were inspiring!”
The 2020 poster contest has already began and is open to any fifth graders attending public, private or homeschool in Bradford County.
United Way of Bradford County 2019 School Poster Contest top 10 winners were as follows: Brenna Jackson of Troy in first place, Ava Hughes of Northeast Bradford in second place, Rorrie Bates of Wyalusing in third place, Anaiah Kolesar of Northeast Bradford in fourth place, Olivia Deininger of Canton in fifth place, Alissa Baldwin of Wyalusing in sixth place, Kiley Rosado of H. Austin Snyder Elementary in seventh place, Lindsey Northrup of H. Austin Snyder Elementary in eighth place, Kylie Benson of Canton in ninth place and Isaiah Colton of Canton in 10th place.
