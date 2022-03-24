WYSOX TOWNSHIP — The United Way of Bradford County recapped achievements and established its future goals while honoring community members during Tuesday morning’s Victory Celebration at the Towanda Golf Club.
Executive Director Joan Smith-Reese announced that $530,000 was raised by the nonprofit during its most recent campaign. However, their goal was to raise $560,000.
“Our goal this year was interrupted and we couldn’t go to employers or present and more importantly employment was down significantly,” Smith-Reese explained.
“We may not have hit our goal, but we raised $530,000 to be given to Bradford County residents to enrich their lives and create a better quality of life,” said board President Stacee Harer. “That is a victory and is fantastic considering our unique challenges.”
This year’s goal is to launch a small business initiative to attract businesses with about 10 to 15 employees to become new sponsors, according to Smith-Reese.
A number of accomplishments were also highlighted. As Harer explained, these include modernization efforts like introducing board officer terms and implementing four new operational policies for guidance and accountability. In addition to their annual audit, they had a forensic audit to ensure that practices produce what their mission intends.
Harer expressed her excitement to work with the board of directors, which holds a core set of values.
“Those core values include enriching the lives of Bradford County residents,” she said. “Our missions is truly that dollars be used to impact direct services in the county. Despite COVID, we continued our grassroots efforts, make connections and ensure that agency partners have the resources that they need to help residents.”
State Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) attended the meeting and Harer acknowledged her support for the United Way.
“She has always supported us. We know that her values align with ours and we appreciate her and what she does for our county and its residents,” Harer said. This support includes allowing staff member Jason Krise time to serve on the United Way of Bradford County board.
The meeting was notable for inaugurating its first Community Impact Award, which is given to a community member who improves the well-being of Bradford County residents. The winner receives an item of recognition and chose a nonprofit to receive $1,000 on behalf of the United Way. The award’s first recipient was Kerri Strauss, the former United Way executive director who served from 2011 to 2021. During her 10 years as executive director, Strauss raised over $5 million for the county and dedicated herself to community impact through fundraising and bringing community awareness to needed services, said Harer. In honor of Strauss, the annual awards will be called the Kerri Strauss Community Impact Award.
“In addition to the monetary value, we will recognize individuals who dedicate time and effort on a widespread basis throughout our county,” Harer said. “You can’t put a value on caring, concern or a hug.”
Also at the event was Irene Radigan of Radigan Broadcasting Group and a United Way board member gifted the Sayre Historical Society with a $2,500 marketing campaign to help get the word out about their events.
Sayre Historical Society President Mary Lou Palmer accepted the gift on the nonprofit’s behalf.
“This will allow them to do the outreach that they need to do on our 10 radio stations, including social media,” said Radigan.
A variety of other prizes, donated by local businesses and organizations, were handed out to attendees.
The United Way announced that Chesapeake Energy will be their corporate partner for its 2023 campaign. Harer noted that Chesapeake Energy was the nonprofit’s first first corporate sponsor 10 years ago. She was excited to work with their first corporate sponsor again to celebrate the nonprofit’s 45th anniversary this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.