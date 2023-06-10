WYSOX — A nonprofit leader shared recent data on the financial hardships of working families in Bradford County, as well as the solutions to alleviate them.

The United Way held its 45th annual luncheon at the Towanda Golf Club Wednesday afternoon. The event’s guest speaker was Kristen Rotz, the president of United Way of Pennsylvania. She stated that her nonprofit participates in the United for ALICE program. ALICE is an acronym for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.