WYSOX — A nonprofit leader shared recent data on the financial hardships of working families in Bradford County, as well as the solutions to alleviate them.
The United Way held its 45th annual luncheon at the Towanda Golf Club Wednesday afternoon. The event’s guest speaker was Kristen Rotz, the president of United Way of Pennsylvania. She stated that her nonprofit participates in the United for ALICE program. ALICE is an acronym for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.
“ALICE is everyone in our state who is working and earning an income, but they are not yet earning enough to provide for their basic needs,” Rotz explained. “In the state of Pennsylvania, two in five households are struggling financially. Twenty-seven percent of households in our state earn above the federal poverty level, but not enough to meet a basic survival budget. The other 12% are living below the federal poverty level. Unfortunately here in Bradford County, your average is higher than the statewide average.”
United for ALICE’s 2021 Point-in-Time Data compares Bradford County to the overall commonwealth. Bradford County’s median household income is $54,383, while the state average is $68,957. The county’s labor force participation rate is 56.6%, while the state has 62.4%. Bradford County’s ALICE households make up 32% of the population, while Pennsylvania’s overall ALICE percentage is 27%.
ALICE families include those who work in care taking professions, child care centers, home health, the service industry, retail and grocery stores. The average childcare worker earns around $12.73 per hour, which is far below the sustainable wage even for a single person, according to Rotz. Around 60% of the most common jobs in Pennsylvania earn less than $20 per hour.
“These are ALICE folks in your community,” she said. “If they all stopped going to work, the quality of life as we know it today would be very different.”
In Bradford County, 32% of ALICE households live above the federal poverty level, but don’t earn enough to meet basic needs, according to Rotz. Another 13% of households live below the federal poverty level.
The percentage of ALICE and poverty households within Bradford County municipalities include: Athens Borough — 55%, Canton Borough — 60%, Franklin Township — 50%, New Albany Borough — 50%, North Towanda Township — 64%, Sayre Borough — 52%, Towanda Borough — 53%, Towanda Township — 65%, Troy Borough — 53%, Windham Township — 50%, and Wyalusing Borough at 55%.
Survival budgets
The ALICE program features data on “survival budgets” that reflect “the minimum cost to live and work in the modern economy,” according to United Way. The budgets include housing, childcare, food, transportation, healthcare, a smartphone plan and taxes.
Rotz shared the most recent ALICE data from 2021. The survival budget of a single adult living in Bradford County is $24,828 per year or an hourly wage of $12.41. A household with two adults and two children needs to earn an income before taxes of $61,104 or a combined hourly income of $30.55. A single adult’s monthly food budget is $411, which doesn’t include going out to eat. Rotz emphasized that the survival budget is not supposed to be aspirational.
“The survival budget is still not financial stability,” Rotz said. “The survival budget is households who live paycheck-to-paycheck. There’s no money in this budget for savings. There’s a little bit of money in this budget for a cost overrun, but if you live this way on a regular basis, you are one emergency away from financial devastation.”
Paying for a vehicle’s flat tire, appliance repair or unexpected medical situation are a few examples of a financial emergency that she shared. Data from the American Community Survey in 2023 shows that ALICE households are struggling to pay their rent, according to Rotz. ALICE households also struggle with mental health due to constant financial stress.
Public programs such as the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program can be source of support. People who earn 150% or less than the federal poverty level can apply. However, ALICE families are often categorized as making too much money to qualify for assistance that they need. She added that some people often turn down pay raises because it would mean losing assistance.
“As an example, in the household budget of four, the federal poverty level is $2,200. The survival budget is $5,092, so ALICE households are earning far above the eligibility level for [SNAP],” Rotz said. “[ALICE families] can qualify for the Childcare Subsidy Program if [they] earn 200% or less of the federal poverty level. [They] get kicked out of the program after [they] earn more than 220% of the federal poverty level.”
Solutions
To overcome financial hardships, Rotz stated that its crucial to help working families get beyond the survival budget and into true financial stability.
One source of help is the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, which the United Way of Bradford County is currently pursuing. Rotz described VITA as impactful and a major return on investment. Volunteers prepare tax returns for residents who are income-qualified for free.
“Most of those people qualify for some type of federal tax credit such as the Earned Income Tax Credit or the Child Tax Credit,” Rotz said. “Once a year when they file their taxes for free with VITA, they can get hundreds and thousands of dollars back depending on their family situation.”
In Pennsylvania, the average VITA tax return brings back over $1,400 per filer, according to Rotz. She stated that people use that $1,400 towards obtaining reliable transportation or paying off debts.
“Paying off the credit card debt that they have amassed over the course of the year while they were using their credit cards to deal with emergencies,” Rotz expressed.
At the state level, United Way advocates for policies such as the ALICE program and PA 211, which connects people to “resources for housing, utilities, food, employment and expenses, health, and mental health,” according to its website.
United Way is currently advocating for a refundable state level Earned Income Tax Credit in the Pennsylvania state budget. Rotz described EITC as a pro-work tax policy because it provides better benefits to employees that work and earn more until eligibility falls off. She stated that EITC gives people’s hard earned money back into their pockets.
“We are hoping [the EITC] will become part of the state budget because we know that there are thousands of working families across Pennsylvania that need this measure right now in order to drive some refunds back and help them deal with the cost of inflation,” she said. “There will be about 875,000 different households across Pennsylvania who will benefit, and the average benefit to them would be roughly $600 per filer.”
In Bradford County, a possible barrier to work is a lack of reliable transportation and the absence of a mass transit system.
Rotz stated that local stakeholders, such as municipalities, businesses and nonprofits can collaborate on solutions for transportation needs. Some communities created central places where employers have picked up their employees in vans and other modes of transport. Communities have also created programs involving auto loan funds. A nonprofit like United Way would help people with down payments on used vehicles.
“The family takes out a loan and the family has an opportunity to build their credit while they pay back their loan,” Rotz said. “As they pay back their loan, they are replenishing the funds so that its available to help more families.”
There are currently 33 states, including Pennsylvania that participate in the ALICE program.
