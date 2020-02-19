Uniting over bocce

ATHENS — A backyard favorite for many, bocce is now a team sport in the Athens Area High School. And it’s one that is helping to bring students together.
The Athens School Board met most of the team members Tuesday as part of a presentation by JB Sullivan, the supervisor of athletics and youth programs, and Special Services Director Erick Cummings.
The team has played against Canton, Mansfield, and Liberty. Next week, they will play for the league championship in Liberty and, if successful, will travel to Hershey next month for the state championships.
“It’s a unified sport, so special education and regular education play together,” Sullivan explained. “They get to learn the importance of teamwork, accountability, responsibility — all great things we get to learn from being a part of sports teams.”
While introducing himself to the school board, team member Izaak Hobday exclaimed, “It’s a lot of fun!”
In addition to providing an environment for inclusion, the team’s coaches are working with Sullivan and Cummings to “spread the word.” Some current ideas include using the school announcements to share fun facts about inclusion, including a video presentation with the school’s newscast, and even holding a bocce tournament against the teachers.
“We thought that would be a lot of fun,” said coach Jessica Zellers.
“They’ve done a fantastic job as a first-year team and we’re super-proud of them,” said Sullivan.
