DUSHORE – A major announcement came out of UnityLab in Sullivan County on Thursday.
The Dushore-based headquarters will receive $4.5 million in funding through Pennsylvania Rural Jobs and Investment Tax Credit Program that is expected to create more than 150 new jobs to the area.
At the UnityLab press event on Thursday morning, State Representatives Tina Pickett (R-110) and Joe Hamm (R-84) were both on hand and expressed their excitement to see the development of the company.
UnityLab is a manufacturer of laundry systems, such as Hoffman pressing machines and steamers, as well as laundry systems like washers and dryers. Part of the funding will go towards an entire revamp of the current headquarters, including updated facilities and modern, up-to-date machinery and technology.
The number of employees have doubled at UnityLab in the past six months, improving from 16 to 32. More impressively, UnityLab has tripled its business in that span. The company expects to add another 20 employees by the end of the year, and near or around 150 by the end of 2023.
Jonathan Benjamin, the CEO of UnityLab, said the opportunity to expand is a great way to keep young adults in Sullivan County after graduating high school, or even return to the area after college.
“For Sullivan County, this is off the charts,” Benjamin said. “The possibilities are endless, especially for young adults. They don’t need to travel to places like Wilkes-Barre to find work; they can stay here, and that is what’s exciting. We have a lot of trade schools around here. There will also be entry level positions for kids out of high school; they can build up from there. We have veterans [at UnityLab] for 25-30 years, and who better to learn from than them?”
UnityLab’s funding was led by Advantage Capital, which helped leverage incentives from the Pennsylvania Rural Jobs and Investment Tax Program. Advantage Capital brought on $2 million in funding, while funds of an additional $2 million and $500,000 came from Bernstein Pennsylvania Fund and Ben Franklin Fund, respectively.
“This is as good as it gets,” said Ryan Dressler, who’s a Principal at Advantage Capital. “We are a small business investor in underserved areas. Rural areas like Sullivan County are a growing part of our portfolio, and adding 150 jobs is transformational for a town of this size. Young workers will see an opportunity and look 20 years down the road; they will see this is where they will want to be.”
The event also featured a virtual tour of what the headquarters will look like upon completion. George Silvia, Vice President of Operations and Engineering of Unity Laundry Systems, said the upgrades should be finished around spring of 2023.
“It really is a beautiful story to tell, and this is a big deal for Sullivan County. There’s a vision here that I fully believe in,” Silvia said. “There’s plenty of room to expand here. Our new facilities will allow people to really enjoy coming to work. The updates to the building will be done from the ground up and will take some time and material. We will continue to do job fairs here and we’d love to get into the schools.”
Aside from the products UnityLab pumps out regularly, the manufacturer is hoping to add more.
“We are in the category of targeting small businesses and are looking to create buying experiences for them,” Silvia said. “I think by 2023 we will really be able to expand. We need newer technology and some new products to become vertically integrated. We will lean heavily on commercial laundry and creating new products, especially dryers; they are easy to manufacture quickly.”
Should operations continue to move forward at a fast rate, UnityLab could see even bigger expansion in the future.
“We have a good recipe here in Sullivan County and we hope it will create even more businesses,” Benjamin said. “The benefits it creates to areas like this are huge. From there, it could be a cut and paste throughout the U.S.”
