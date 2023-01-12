SULLIVAN COUNTY — Pennsylvania State Police are currently investigating an alleged incident of someone trying to use counterfeit checks to defraud a regional veterans group.
Members of the American Legion Loyalsock Post 996, Dushore called state police regarding an attempted theft on Oct. 3, 2022, according to the police report. The organization received a notice from their bank that someone tried to make two mobile deposits of checks from the American Legion’s bank account. The checks that the individual tried to use were counterfeit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.