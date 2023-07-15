WEST BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP — Mt. Pisgah State Park is offering exciting educational events this summer. Here are four upcoming events that they are offering.
The Third Annual Moth Ball, an event open to all ages to learn about native moths and insects, will be held Saturday, July 22 at 8:30 p.m. at the nature center.
This year’s DiscoverE program with the theme “Watershed Investigations” for children 9 to 12 years old will be held Thursday and Friday mornings, July 27 and 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. There will be guided activities, crafts, and games to learn about watersheds. Space is limited and registration is required and can be completed by calling the park office at (570) 297-2734 or by emailing mtpisgahsp@pa.gov.
Matthew Carl of the Bradford County Historical Society will present “Famous People of Bradford County” on Saturday, July 29 in the Nature Center at 6 p.m.
On Saturday, Aug. 12, from 8:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the grounds of LeRoy Sportsman’s Association there will be a Youth Field Day. The event is for children ages 8-14 who are accompanied by an adult. with events including .22 rifle, shotgun/clay shoot, muzzleloader, archery, trapping and fur taking, turkey hunting, fishing, and basic first aid. Registration for this event is required at www.register-ed.com/events/view/194132.
For more information, please contact the park office at (570) 297-2734 or mtpisgahsp@pa.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.