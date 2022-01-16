Upcoming Round Top star lighting will honor health care workers

ATHENS TOWNSHIP — A star lighting ceremony in the county will be making a return this month to pay tribute to the heroes on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Athens Township Parks and Recreation Commission announced that they will be relighting the Round Top star each evening starting on Sunday, Jan, 23.
The star will remain on each night for three months to honor all the health care workers who have worked tirelessly during the pandemic and for those that have passed away from COVID-19, said Athens Township Administrative Secretary Michelle Rude.
