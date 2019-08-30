Upcoming Route 199 replacement sparks business concerns along corridor

SAYRE BOROUGH — With the bid opening for the Route 199 replacement project less than a year away, some business representatives from Sayre’s portion of the state-owned corridor approached the Sayre Borough Council Wednesday looking for help as they braced for an impact to their businesses.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the replacement will begin on the north side of the railroad tracks crossing Main Street in Athens Borough and continue north along Keystone Avenue, Mohawk Street and Spring Street through Sayre Borough until it reaches the New York state line. The project is expected to take approximately three years, and will mostly be carried out in half-widths in multiple phases, with detours to be placed along various routes for northbound traffic while those heading southbound will remain in Route 199.
“As part of the Route 199 pavement reconstruction project, PennDOT’s design includes the installation of ADA curb ramps and the designation of pedestrian pathways,” said PennDOT spokesman David Thompson. “These improvements will result in the reconfiguration of parking that some businesses have been using within the PennDOT right-of-way. To offset this, PennDOT has agreed to include the designation of some public parallel parking in these areas where practical.”
Under the current plans, Clare Printing will lose its 11 parking spaces in the front of the business, according to Production Manager Alicia Blokzyl, prompting concerns that it would not only inconvenience employees who use some of those spaces, but could also eliminate the walk-in customers who represent around 15% of the business, leading to increased delivery and shipping costs.
Although PennDOT has proposed incorporating five parallel parking spaces in exchange, Blokzyl asked borough council members if that was even possible under current ordinances.
Currently, parallel parking is only allowed on North Keystone Avenue, north of Stevenson Street, where the area is wider, according to borough Manager Dave Jarret. However, borough council President Jim Daly said the ordinance could be easily changed to accommodate the new parking configuration as long as PennDOT follows through with creating the spaces.
“Any help that the borough can give to us on that end would be greatly appreciated,” Blokzyl said.
Across the street, parking is also a concern for Original Italian Pizza owner John Amato, who asked borough council about the process he would have to go through to demolish a nearby residence to create additional spaces, fearing the inability to do so would run him out of town.
“The place has been there since the ‘70s. I’m hoping that the borough council and the town can help me. Most of the people on Keystone Avenue are taking a big loss here, and hopefully this Valley has our backs with whatever we proceed to do,” said Amato.
In the case such a project would require a variance, Solicitor Jonathan Foster Jr. noted, “I would say that you do have a good argument for a hardship that is out of your control.”
Foster also told those in attendance that state lawmakers would have more of a say when it comes to PennDOT, and they should share their concerns with state Rep. Tina Pickett’s office.
Jennifer Parrish of Parrish Family Deli said she’s already been in contact with Pickett’s office and recently met with representatives from state Sen. Gene Yaw’s office, who then spurred a meeting with PennDOT officials. But being in the deli business, she said she wasn’t fully equipped with all of the right questions to ask.
She has since reached out to an attorney, but said he was unable to make progress with PennDOT despite pursuing multiple avenues.
“As taxpayers, we pay our money. Our property value is coming down. We do day-in and day-out to make things better for ourselves, for the town, for the public, and someone can come walking in and wipe it out like that? There’s gotta be something somebody can do,” said Parrish.
“Did they offer us money? Yeah. It’s not about the money. Take that money back and re-engineer it,” she added. “They won’t even do it. … I’m unhappy and I’m sure the rest of the town is unhappy.”
Daly said the borough will be looking at options within its power to help those affected. He added that with the project still a year away and workers currently surveying the route, things could still change.
“This is a PennDOT project through and through, and we have very little say in what they do,” Daly stressed, adding that the borough will also have to relocate utilities along the street, but will be reimbursed 75% of costs.
