TOWANDA — A community motorcycle run benefiting sobriety and recovery in the Northern Tier region will take place on Sept. 24.

The Sober Bike Run will start at Northern Tier Counseling in Towanda at 10 a.m. and conclude at Falling Waters Campground in Shunk, Sullivan County.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.