TOWANDA — A community motorcycle run benefiting sobriety and recovery in the Northern Tier region will take place on Sept. 24.
The Sober Bike Run will start at Northern Tier Counseling in Towanda at 10 a.m. and conclude at Falling Waters Campground in Shunk, Sullivan County.
The $25 registration includes a a chicken barbecue dinner that will be served at the end of the bike ride. The campground will feature a variety of kids activities such as face painting, flamingo ring toss, a duck pond game and pick a pop. There will also be basket raffle, bake sale and 50/50 raffle.
The event will feature a dusk AA meeting at 7 p.m. with a campfire gathering afterwards. The following day, there will be a sunrise NA meeting at 9 a.m., a pancake and sausage brunch followed by a fellowship gathering with closing thoughts.
The bike run is part of Recovery Month Celebration and organized by North Tier Counseling and the nonprofit, Raising Overall Awareness About Recovery.
Northern Tier Counseling provides “a variety of therapy and counseling services to all ages” such as mental health and substance abuse treatment, according to its website.
“We are very passionate about our work and we want to raise awareness about addiction with this event,” said ROARR co-founder Elizabeth Hagadorn.
ROARR organizers seek to “show the world that recovery is real, we are not defined by who we once were and that once we start having fun in sobriety, we truly start to recovery,” according to its mission statement. Organizers seek to break the stigma of addiction in the county.
“It’s good to get the community together and we have been doing many other events to help people out,” said ROARR co-founder Chris Heasley.
ROAAR’s past events have included Sober-fest at Alpalon Park this month and Skate For Recovery at Troy Skateland in May. The nonprofit also took part in the Bradford County Blankets of Hope that gave blankets to Ukrainian refugees living in Poland due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
“We also encourage donations to help keep recovery services going,” said ROARR co-founder Beth Swain. “Donations also help us go out in the community and hold events like the bike run.”
Organizers plan to spend every Sunday in September walking across Bradford County to raise awareness and funds to Celebrate Recovery Month and other community events. There will also be corporate sponsorships for $100 listed on T-shirts worn by participants as they walk. Organizers encourage people to give a “honk or two” as they drive passed walkers.
For more information, contact Tina Foulkrod of North Tier Counseling at 570-265-0100 x.1205. For donations, checks can be made payable to Northenr Tier Counseling.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
