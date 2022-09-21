UPDATE: 11-year-old Jaelyn Michelle Oakley was found safe today (Wednesday) and is reunited with her family, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl from Monroe Township.
Jaelyn Michelle Oakley was last seen in Monroe Township around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, according to police. She is from a residence on Birdsall Road.
She was last seen wearing a brown T-shirt, gray shorts, gray shoes, blue glasses and a blue sweatshirt around her waist, police said. Oakley has brown hair and blue eyes, stands 5 feet tall and weighs 135 pounds.
Anyone with information should contact state police at (570) 265-2186.
