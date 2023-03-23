Update: Burning Trash Caused Fire on Herrickville Road

A residential fire occurred on the 6000 block of Herrickville Road Tuesday.

 Review File Photo

HERRICK TOWNSHIP — A residential fire in Herrick Township Tuesday was caused by burning trash, according to a county emergency official.

Around 4:30 p.m., a structure fire occurred at a residence on the 6000 block of Herrickville Road as a result of burning trash, according to Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.