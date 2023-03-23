Update: Burning Trash Caused Fire on Herrickville Road

HERRICK TOWNSHIP — A residential fire in Herrick Township Tuesday was caused by burning trash, according to a county emergency official.
Around 4:30 p.m., a structure fire occurred at a residence on the 6000 block of Herrickville Road as a result of burning trash, according to Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck.
“The back side of a structure was affected and quickly extinguished by responding units from Herrick Township Volunteer Fire Department,” Rosenheck said.
Other emergency responders on scene were the fire departments of LeRaysville, Rome, Wyalusing and Wysox, as well as HOPS EMS.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.