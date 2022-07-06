SHESHEQUIN — A Towanda man faces DUI charges for an incident where he allegedly crashed a vehicle into a Sheshequin Township home on Feb. 12.
Brian E. Cory, 40, was driving a vehicle that left the roadway and struck a house on the 6800 block of Sheshequin Road just before 11:30 a.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. The vehicle was at final rest in the side yard after striking the north facing side of the home.
He was found unconscious and immediately transported to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital for medical treatment, police said. He sustained injuries to his right wrist and left ankle.
Cory admitted to driving above the posted speed limit and stated that he took medication earlier that morning, according to court documents.
He faces charges of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, summary driving at unsafe speed, summary careless driving and summary disregard of a single traffic lane. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.