Updated: February 16, 2023 @ 10:47 am
The Pennsylvania State Police Troop P – Towanda Station continues their search for 34-year-old Maria Miller.
Maria Miller was born in the Philippines and moved to the United States with her husband, Kenneth Miller, who was in the Army at the time.
In 2005, the Millers resided in Norfolk, Va., while Kenneth recruited for the U.S. Army. Kenneth was then transferred to/stationed in Towanda for recruiting around 2010.
Maria Miller was last seen on Feb. 5, 2011, at work at the Dandy Mini Mart in Towanda. She took two planned days off work and told co-workers she was going to see her husband, Kenneth Miller’s mother, who was ill and in Charleston Area Medical Center in Charleston, West Virginia.
Kenneth Miller told police that they drove to the parking lot of the hospital where he and Maria got into an argument, and according to Kenneth, she demanded he take her to Virginia Beach. He related that he dropped her off at an unknown apartment complex in Virginia Beach.
Maria Miller has not been seen or heard from by any friends or family since Feb. 5, 2011. She was not reported missing until June 10, 2011, by the U.S. Army, after it was brought to their attention that nobody could find or contact her.
The suspicious circumstances surrounding the disappearance of Maria Miller are currently being investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police, Troop P, the West Virginia State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
At the time she disappeared, Millers was 34 years old, 5’1″ and 125 pounds, and had black hair and brown eyes.
PA Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this investigation. The FBI is also offering an additional $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Unit at Troop P Towanda at 570-265-2186, the Troop P Criminal Investigation Assessment Unit at 570-822-5515, or the FBI Pittsburgh field office at 1-800-CALLFBI or email at tips.fbi.gov or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.
All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person. All information is accurate as of Release Date and is subject to change or updated.
Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers is “a volunteer organization of local business and community members that are dedicated to the reduction of crime, prompt solution of crimes and to rewarding individuals who provide information that leads to the arrest of criminals,” according to its website.
