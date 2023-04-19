SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police have identified a 90-year-old woman as the individual who passed away in a residential fire Sunday morning.
Regina Hogan, 90, was found deceased within the Ulster Road residence that caught fire around 8:30 a.m., according to police.
Five other occupants of the building escaped on their own or with help from first responders, according to Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck. Multiple fire departments and emergency crews responded to the scene and extinguished the fire. One firefighter became ill and was taken to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital for non life-threatening conditions. The cause of the fire remains unknown.
The Bradford County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy, while a fire investigation is ongoing from the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal’s Office.
