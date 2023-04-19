generic update

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police have identified a 90-year-old woman as the individual who passed away in a residential fire Sunday morning.

Regina Hogan, 90, was found deceased within the Ulster Road residence that caught fire around 8:30 a.m., according to police.

