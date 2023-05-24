Update: Traffic led to Route 6 multi-vehicle crash

STANDING STONE — The Wysox Volunteer Fire Company provided an update regarding the multi-vehicle crash on Route 6 Monday morning.
Congested traffic was the cause of the crash that involved a water truck, sand truck and five to six other motor vehicles on the route between Tamarack and River roads around 11:20 a.m., according to WVFC Fire Chief Brett Keeney. Maintenance work was being conducted on the roadway at the time, which required traffic control. Traffic was eventually backed up on the roadway and led to the collision.
Although there were no major injuries, three to four people were transported to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus, Keeney stated.
Respondents to the scene included Wysox firefighters, Pennsylvania State Police and Guthrie EMS.
