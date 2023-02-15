TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police provided details regarding the crash that took the life of Troy teacher Christine Woodward.

The fatal crash occurred on Feb. 11 around 10:48 p.m. on State Route 6 at the intersection of Aumick Road and Ritz Road in Sullivan Township, Tioga County, Pa., according to the police report.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.