TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police provided details regarding the crash that took the life of Troy teacher Christine Woodward.
The fatal crash occurred on Feb. 11 around 10:48 p.m. on State Route 6 at the intersection of Aumick Road and Ritz Road in Sullivan Township, Tioga County, Pa., according to the police report.
A two vehicle collision occurred at the intersection as Woodward was driving east in a GMC Acadia and Michael J. Brown, 35, was driving west in a Jeep Grand Cherokee, the police report shows. After the collision, a fire started near Woodward’s vehicle, which caused it to burn. Brown tried removing Woodward from her vehicle, but the fire prevented him from doing so.
Brown is a trooper out of Troop F, Mansfield barracks and was off duty at the time of the crash, according to state police.
Woodward sustained significant injuries and died at the scene. She was 47-years old. Woodward was transported to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital for treatment, police said. Her family was notified of her passing the next morning.
Woodward was a teacher for almost 15 years in the Troy Area School District. She worked at East Troy, WR Croman and Intermediate Schools.
“Ms. Woodward has been a caring and valued member of our team for many years and will be missed greatly by staff and students alike,” Superintendent Janilyn Elias said. “She will be remembered as a dedicated staff member who, over the years, made so many strong connections with whom she encountered. Her passion for education was evident daily. She taught her students with high expectations and great flourish.”
Authorities stated that the investigation into the crash is still ongoing.
